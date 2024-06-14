Given the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership, the belief is that a few names from the NXT brand will be in attendance at TNA Against All Odds 2024 PPV show that’s set to happen, tonight. A major return of a WWE Legend is being rumored all over the internet but the expectation is that multiple names from the NXT show will be no lesser surprises.

Jordynne Grace challenged Roxanne Perez for the latter’s NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event, last weekend and she has since spoken up about more crossovers between WWE and TNA. Now at the TNA Against All Odds 2024 PPV, Grace will defend her Knockouts World Championship against a mystery opponent and she admittedly wants someone from NXT to step up.

Natalya Neidhart Urged To Utilize “Prohibited Portal” To Have Match With TNA Veteran

While speaking to TMZ Sports, the reigning Knockouts Champion made it clear that she wants NXT stars to answer her open challenge at the TNA Against All Odds 2024, tonight. Keeping her hopes high, she expects to take on any of the available WWE talents to make another cross-brand match a reality.

“Yes, I have an open challenge on Friday at Cicero Stadium. It’s actually sold out right now but people can watch it on the TNA Plus app. I don’t know who it’s gonna be. It could be anybody from any company,” Jordynne Grace expressed his excitement about TNA Against All Odds 2024 PPV.

“I’m kind of hoping a little bit that someone from the NXT roster decides to step up. Fingers crossed, I would love (for) someone from over there to come but honestly, anybody can come, from any company. I welcome them, TNA welcomes them.”

Previous reports from Fightful Select affirmed that there is anticipation that a star from WWE will respond to Jordynne Grace’s challenge at TNA Against All Odds 2024. It is expected that the crossover between WWE and TNA will extend beyond NXT Battleground which further indicates that a sustained collaboration between the two promotions will be retained.

TNA Against All Odds 2024 PPV Match Card

TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view takes place tonight, June 14, 2024, at the Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois. The currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. “Broken” Matt Hardy

– TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mystery Opponent

– TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler & Ryan Nemeth)

– TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven

– Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

– Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)