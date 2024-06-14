TNA Against All Odds 2024 is scheduled to go down, tonight where multiple surprises could be waiting for the pro-wrestling fans. Given the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership, the belief is that a few names from the NXT brand will be in attendance at the show to be featured on the card. Besides, a major return could be in store for the show.

In the main event of the TNA Against All Odds 2024 show, “Broken” Matt Hardy will challenge Moose for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. According to the reports of PWInsider, WWE Legend and Matt’s brother Jeff Hardy is scheduled to return to TNA at this event. Speculations are obvious that he will interrupt this matchup in a certain capacity.

“I Don’t Think Anyone Had That On Their Bingo Card,” Deonna Purrazzo On WWE-TNA Partnership

Initially reported by Fightful in April, Jeff Hardy’s contract with AEW was slated to expire in the spring, a period that has since passed. There were rumors that AEW might extend his contract due to previous missed time but no extension has been announced and there should not be any contractual obligation for the younger Hardy to appear at TNA Against All Odds 2024 show.

Jeff has been absent from the ring since sustaining an injury during a No Disqualification match against Sammy Guevara on Valentine’s Day. As for Matt, he has since departed AEW a few months ago when his own contract expired, and it raised fan speculation about Jeff’s future in the company.

Fightful further reported that Jeff Hardy is set to become a free agent on Friday which means that he is free to appear at the TNA Against All Odds 2024 PPV. There’s no update on the exact capacity of his appearance but fans do believe that his “Brother Nero” character to “Broken” Matt Hardy is evidently happening.

TNA Against All Odds 2024 PPV Match Card

TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view takes place tonight, June 14, 2024, at the Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois. The currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. “Broken” Matt Hardy

– TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mystery Opponent

– TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. The Nemeth Brothers (Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler & Ryan Nemeth)

– TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Trent Seven

– Steve Maclin & Mike Santana vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

– Eric Young & Josh Alexander vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)