Around 24 hours from now, TNA Slammiversary 2024 will be happening, live at the 4,100-seat Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, July 20. This is the biggest pay-per-view show of the year from the TNA Wrestling promotion and pro-wrestling fans can be excited to experience a night to be remembered for a long time.

With the company’s current partnership ongoing with the WWE, recent events have seen numerous crossovers, and TNA Slammiversary 2024 might not be any different. This comes after the biggest crossover of this genre, Jordynne Grace recently hinted at some major surprises waiting for the annual show slated for tomorrow night.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Jordynne Grace talked about the TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view and noted that the event will have bigger surprises than people realize. Reminding the fans about the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership, she essentially mentioned how the goal is the same and that’s to make people fall in love with pro wrestling,

“The surprises are going to be even bigger than people realize. TNA and NXT do surprises better than any other promotion. I don’t think anyone can argue that. If you’re tired of accidentally reading spoilers, watch Slammiversary. Our goal is to make fans fall back in love with wrestling.”

Top matches revealed for TNA Slammiversary 2024 PPV

At TNA Slammiversary 2024, Jordynne Grace will put her TNA Knockouts World Championship on the line against Ash by Elegance, accompanied by The Personal Concierge. Grace just returned from a tour in Japan, wrestling at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo for the first time in six years. She defeated Chihiro Hashimoto at a Sendai Girls event while also performing in a tag team match with the great Aja Kong. Also at the Ribera Steakhouse, she was spotted with former TNA star/current WWE star AJ Styles.

Coming back to TNA Slammiversary 2024, Mustafa Ali, with Campaign Singh in his corner, will defend his TNA X Division Championship against Mike Bailey, accompanied by Trent Seven. The Malisha, comprised of Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich, will defend their TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against Spitfire, the team of Dani Luna and Jody Threat. A.J. Francis with Rich Swann in his corner, will face PCO in a match for both the TNA Digital Media Championship and the Canadian International Heavyweight Championship.