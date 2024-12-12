After coming back to television after a couple of month’s absence, Toni Storm will return to in-ring competition on AEW Rampage on this Friday’s Winter is Coming special episode. In her returning match, the former AEW Women’s World Champion will take on Harley Cameron.

In the final moments of the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming 2024 edition, Toni Storm returned to the scene after Mariah May’s successful Women’s World title defense over Mina Shirakawa. Her old music hit the arena and she came out dressed in her original ring gear, indicating the “Timeless” black and white persona is gone.

AEW Worlds End 2024: Adam Cole Vs. MJF Set For Dynamite Diamond Ring

Interestingly, no physical altercation was shown between Mariah May and Storm, who have been involved in a feud all over this summer. Since dropping the Women’s Championship this summer, the latter will now be seen in action on AEW Rampage for the very first time against Saraya’s cohort in a singles action.

Toni Storm lost the AEW Women’s World Championship to Mariah May at All In at the Wembley Stadium in August. May received the championship shot after winning the women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournament. It was after that win that May shockingly turned on her former mentor, bloodied her up, and set the stage for their feud.

Mariah May Reveals “Her Biggest Challenge” In AEW After Having Tremendous 2024

Toni Storm changed her gimmick after recent championship win failures

Dropping the title, Toni Storm was away from AEW programming. In the meantime, she failed to capture the IWGP Women’s Championship from Mayu Iwatani in STARDOM in September. Furthermore, she also came up short to win the CMLL Women’s Universal Championship against La Catalina in CMLL. In light of these failures, she teased retirement, and as such, the Timeless gimmick is now gone.

Alongside Toni Storm’s return, multiple more matches for the AEW Rampage Winter is Coming 2024 edition have been announced. Mark Davis will team up with Powerhouse Hobbs on Friday’s AEW Rampage against Lance Archer and Konosuke Takeshita. The taped show will also have Deonna Purrazzo going one-on-one with Shazza McKenzie.

AEW Rampage Winter is Coming 2024 episode has already been taped from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, last night. The announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

– Matt Cardona vs. Bryan Keith

– Konosuke Takeshita & Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shazza McKenzie