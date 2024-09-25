The on and off-screen character of Vince McMahon is more colorful than anyone associated with the professional wrestling world. For good measure, he’s secured a documentary on Netflix that’s coming up shortly. Those days are long gone that he used to run things in the WWE with sole power but his effect in sports entertainment remains intact.

While Vince McMahon is known for his contributions to bringing the pro-wrestling genre to the global as well as to the mainstream way, it’s also important to reflect how the controversial moments that he once created as part of the WWE’s non-PG era. On repetitive occasions, he headed into the unthinkable zones just for the sake of entertainment.

We want to mention five of those controversial segments featuring Vince McMahon that sparked backlash among fans and critics, over the years,

Mocking Jim Ross’ health crisis

Jim Ross getting insulted by the WWE Superstars became quite a frequent scenario on live TV but in a 2012 episode of Raw, things went beyond the limit with Vince McMahon mocking his facial paralysis. Being a beloved persona, fans felt this was offensive to make comments on Ross’ struggles with Bell’s palsy.

