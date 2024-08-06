As one of the most iconic professional wrestlers in the history of this business, Trish Stratus essentially blazed the trail for most of this generation’s female wrestlers. It was the likes of her and Lita whose efforts shifted women’s wrestling matches from just being bathroom breaks if not those were for skin-show purposes.

Being a seven-time women’s champion, people will remember Trish Stratus as arguably one of the greatest of all time in the women’s wrestling genre who still has the intention to make more comebacks if suitable opportunities are handed to her. Her full-time run in wrestling lasted only for 6 years but she’s managed to make a great impact in such a short time span.

Most recently, Trish Stratus spoke to Sports Illustrated ahead of the premiere of the A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode based on her legendary career which came to a screeching halt in 2006 as she had to leave to look after her ill mother. It wasn’t until 2013 that she actually realized the effect that she would have had on generations to follow.

“Maybe Would Have Made It A Tad Bit Bigger” WWE Hall Of Famer On Liv Morgan & Dominik Kiss

Remembering her WWE Hall of Fame induction, Trish Stratus revealed that it was the first time that she realized the accomplishments that she had done in the past while being with the company,

“I went to work and did my best, getting the call for the Hall of Fame, that hit me. I didn’t realize what I was creating retrospectively. That was a reminder that we did make a difference and that people were impacted by that.”

Trish Stratus Claims To Have “Unfinished Story” For Comeback In The WWE

Trish Stratus also had a fond memory from the inaugural women’s Royal Rumble match

Trish Stratus then again returned to the ring at the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble match in 2018 entering the fray at the 30th spot. The young stars she got to meet during that match also made her fully realize her pivotal role in women’s evolution,

“During the first women’s Royal Rumble, I kept hearing different women saying that I influenced them to get in the business. That was incredibly impactful. Looking back, it’s amazing to see how we influenced the business.”

Apart from that debuting Rumble match, Trish Stratus has wrestled in a number of matches since that time. Her latest outing came at the 2023 Payback WWE PLE where she tore the house down with Becky Lynch in a highly-praised steel cage match. While many believed this one to be her send-off from the WWE, she’s up for competing in more matches with the newbies on the roster.