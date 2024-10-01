Stephanie McMahon showing up on WWE television has always been a pleasure to professional wrestling fans. After being away from the company for a long time, she appeared to be a genuine surprise on the Night Two of WrestleMania 40 to kick things off. Welcoming the fans to the Show of Shows, she also mentioned being involved in every WrestleMania since the very first edition in 1985.

The statistics certainly show how much involvement Stephanie McMahon has had in the WWE since the very beginning when it used to be her father’s empire before it was handed to Endeavor’s TKO banner. Apart from being a key authority figure on and off-screen for the company, she also found the love of her life in the form of Triple H.

Marrying all the way back in 2003, the two have essentially established their status as the power couple in the professional wrestling business who ran things for sometimes when Vince McMahon was still in power. For a brief timespan, Stephanie McMahon also acted to be the CEO of the WWE when Vince was away from the scene before permanently heading for a time off.

Adverse effect revealed after Triple H – Stephanie McMahon marriage

While no business issues were found for her marriage with Triple H, there have allegedly been some fallouts on the personal prospect of the McMahon family. During an appearance on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Renee podcast, former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman talked about Stephanie McMahon marrying Hunter and how it came up with an adverse effect,

“They were in a storyline and then it turned into a real-life love affair and they’re still together to this day, so good for them. But I think that really segregated the McMahon family because Vince had to deal with it because Triple H was one of the biggest stars he had at the time and ultimately, you know, you’ve seen it all play out over the last 20 years.” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H got married on October 25, 2003, in a private ceremony. While the former served in various executive roles, including Chief Brand Officer (CBO), Triple H played an essential role in talent development, becoming WWE’s Chief Content Officer and head of the creative. They’ve three daughters:

Aurora Rose Levesque – Born on July 24, 2006.

Murphy Claire Levesque – Born on July 28, 2008.

Vaughn Evelyn Levesque – Born on August 24, 2010