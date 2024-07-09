Roman Reigns has already established himself to be one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time if not the greatest. The longest run with the undisputed WWE Championship further solidified his status but that strong run came to an end at WrestleMania 40 after Cody Rhodes dethroned him to become the Undisputed WWE champion and thereby the new babyface player of the promotion.

Since that night, we have not seen Roman Reigns on live WWE television programming which was expected following the biggest event of the year. He was also spotted filming for the movie, titled, Good Fortune alongside an ensemble cast of Hollywood actors which is done with production tasks. This also fueled the speculations around his early return to WWE programming.

With The Bloodline saga continuing on SmackDown with Solo Sikoa acting as the new leader, the belief was that Roman Reigns’ return to WWE might come sooner than expected as he would be poised to get back his position as The Head of the Table.

WWE NXT: 2024 Great American Bash And Multiple Matches Announced

Roman Reigns not returning to WWE earlier than expected

Ringside News reached out to a member of the WWE writing team to clarify these rumors floating about Roman Reigns and they got to know that people in WWE have not heard anything about this topic. Hence, there are high doubts about these rumors being true,

“No one in WWE has heard anything about this and I highly doubt it’s true.”

John Cena Retirement Tour: Backstage Update On WWE Legend’s Upcoming 2025 Stint

As the absence continues from WWE TV, Roman Reigns has been removed from the current official Smackdown poster. The updated banner for the show has new Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, the United States Champion Logan Paul, WWE Women’s Champion Bayley, and Randy Orton. The poster figures affirm that Rhodes replaced his predecessor on the blue brand and he will continue to feature on Friday nights.

As for Roman Reigns, the current plan calls for him to return as a babyface figure and assemble his babyface Bloodline to battle Solo’s Bloodline, as per an update from WWFOldSchool. These two factions might also collide in a WarGames Match at Survivor Series,

“One long term idea floated behind the scenes for the eventual OG Bloodline vs. Solo Bloodline has Sami Zayn being the fourth member of Roman’s face team for a War Games match.”