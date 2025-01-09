WWE reportedly had a clear vision about what to deliver at Wrestlemania 41 by the end of last year in time for Survivor Series. However, with a few returns in time for the historic WWE Raw premier episode on Netflix that went down earlier this week, some big-time changes were noticed in recent times with all the earlier set-up matches being canceled.

According to Billi Bhatti on the Dirty Sheets Backstage podcast, key matches that were already set in place for the Wrestlemania 41 card a few weeks before Survivor Series have been altered. This included some marquee showdowns that had fans excited for what was about to come.

WWE NXT: Title Match And Two Contenders’ Matches Set For January 14 Episode

Bhatti also noted that around WWE’s Bad Blood PLE, WWE had a clear vision of what WrestleMania 41 would look like, and as such a few matches were also mentioned,

“It was Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk, it was Logan Paul vs. John Cena, it was a rematch between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, it was Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair, and it was The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes, with potentially Roman Reigns added to the match.”

Royal Rumble 2025: John Cena And CM Punk Officially Added To WWE PLE Rumble Match

The previous plans would undoubtedly produce some of the biggest potential bouts in WWE history at Wrestlemania 41, with stars like Seth Rollins, CM Punk, John Cena, and The Rock all being slated for high-profile encounters. But, things took a dramatic turn as WWE shuffled things up around certain storylines.

These changes have already been reflected on WWE programming as Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk already went by on WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere. Furthermore, a title change was also noticed with Rhea Ripley becoming the new women’s world champion as WWE has a new match planned for Wrestlemania 41 for Ripley as given below.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY