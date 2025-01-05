The Rock has not appeared on WWE programming since last October but rumors do indicate his presence at the WWE Raw Netflix premiere show. While nothing is confirmed regarding this, further hints are now available which hint at a surprise appearance on the monumental episode of WWE’s flagship show on the largest OTT platform, tomorrow night.

WrestleVotes has already reported that plans are there for The Rock to attend the WWE Raw Netflix debut episode, potentially setting up a WrestleMania 41 match, though nothing is finalized. Meanwhile, the megastar will be in Los Angeles as a presenter at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, where Moana 2 (in which he voiced Maui) is nominated for Best Picture.

Wrestlemania 41: John Cena Receiving Main Event Match At WWE PLE

The Rock has confirmed his attendance on the show via Instagram. Now that WWE Raw’s Netflix debut is slated in the same city, the very next night, it’s easy to presume that WWE will have him onboard in some capacity for the historic night.

At Bad Blood PLE in October, The Rock had a confrontation with Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes where he followed up with a prior appearance at the host city of the PLE, Atlanta. He’s currently being rumored to make an appearance on WWE Raw Netflix premiere during the Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat Match to kick off his Wrestlemania 41 storyline.

WWE Raw Netflix: Title Match Stipulation Changes; New Ring To Debut On January 6 Episode

Heading into this week’s WWE Raw, Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, also reports that WWE Executives at the top believe The Rock might wrestle at WrestleMania 41. Meltzer noted that there was initial talk of him competing in a match involving the People’s Belt and another championship. Further details regarding the capacity could be revealed after this Monday night.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins