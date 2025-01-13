If the earlier reports are to be believed, Seth Rollins was possibly gearing up for another world title opportunity at Wrestlemania 41. In a changed circumstance, he could possibly face tough competition for the spot in the form of a former bitter rival who also has mainstream recognition.

According to PWInsider, another major match may be waiting for Gunther at Wrestlemania 41, with WWE reportedly considering Logan Paul as his opponent. While it’s unclear if Gunther will enter WrestleMania as champion, this clash is being discussed amongst WWE officials now that Paul has moved to Raw.

Previously, Seth Rollins was highly discussed to become the Men’s Royal Rumble match winner with the possibility of re-entering the world title picture with bitter rival CM Punk also eyeing the same. In a changed update, Paul could end up shocking the WWE Universe in Indianapolis, seizing his moment at The Rumble and thereafter at Wrestlemania 41.

One highly anticipated bout speculated for Wrestlemania 41 also remains Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship, which WWE is planning to elevate Rhodes as a top star while providing Cena with another iconic WrestleMania moment. This match also keeps Cena as one of the favorites to become the Royal Rumble match winner.

Logan Paul came back to the conversation around the WWE after declaring for the historic WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode that went down on January 6. He wasn’t involved in any angle on that night but was rather shown sitting in the audience, touting that it was his time. That being said, his presence at Wrestlemania 41 seems evident.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins/Logan Paul

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair