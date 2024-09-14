In what appeared to be a combination of WWE Superstars from the present and past, WWE Smackdown celebrated its season premiere on the USA Network, last night. The show that went down from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington had also marked the 25th anniversary of its first airing on the UPN Network in August of 1999.

Several legendary names appeared throughout the latest bygone episode of WWE Smackdown which included names like Rob Van Dam, Vickie Guerrero, Booker T & Sharmell, Michael Hayes, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, William Regal, and Bobby Roode. While they weren’t utilized for storyline purposes, they were rather shown sitting at ringside.

Vickie Guerrero commented on her WWE Smackdown return

It was the first time that Guerrero has appeared on WWE TV since her contract with AEW ended last July. Seated at ringside, she screamed at the top of her voice and then also featured in a backstage interview on WWE Smackdown to comment the following on her return,

In a WWE SmackDown Exclusive, Vickie Guerrero commented on attending the season premiere.

“It’s so good to be here. It’s such a good time tonight. I love it. To come back and to be asked to be here tonight, of course, how can you say no? This is my home, this is where everything started. To see all my old friends and just familiar faces and meet new ones, it’s a blessing tonight. It’s fun to see the new generation come up and see how they’re gonna lead WWE.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

It was also interesting to see Roode back on WWE Smackdown as he has been out of action since undergoing neck surgery in 2022. Since that happening, he’s since transitioned to working backstage as a producer. Apart from the mentioned names, Raw star powers Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser, Sheamus, and Damian Priest were also shown in the crowd.

RVD, Teddy, and Simmons also featured in backstage interviews after WWE Smackdown and offered their service to the WWE and its blue brand manager Nick Aldis, if needed. For the time being, Aldis will have his hands full to load things up for the Bad Blood premium live event scheduled for October 5.