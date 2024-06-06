This weekend, NXT Battleground 2024 will be presented in a unique manner so that it can be declared to be the first joint venture between WWE and UFC. The event is just days away and the excitement among the WWE Universe is beyond the limit as the cross-promotional theme could pave the way for the future. An exciting lineup of matches for the PLE has already been announced but there are more reasons to be amped up.

As per a recent update from Fightful Select, UFC’s presence is expected to be at NXT Battleground 2024. While nothing particular was dictated, the event might involve a lot of UFC, given the PLE has been scheduled to feature from an arena in UFC’s stomping grounds of Las Vegas. While no UFC star might not feature in action on the show, a few might be seen seated in the crowd including President Dana White.

“Becky Lynch Will Come Back Around When The Time Is Right,” WWE Raw Star Claims

One of the big attractions of NXT Battleground 2024 will feature an Underground Match where Lola Vice will compete against Shayna Baszler. Both these names had prior background in the MMA ring which is the reason that previous reports suggested that WWE might be looking forward to holding this match inside an Octagon.

WWE Expect Giulia To Surpass Asuka’s Record After Making NXT Debut

According to a new update by Fightful Select, there was a pitch made this weekend by WWE to use the Octagon for a match, possibly the Lola vs. Shayna lineup. But the report further stated that the usage might cause a logistical issue for the production personnel and hence chances are very unlikely to have the Octagon in the mix at NXT Battleground 2024,

“While the UFC Octagon was pitched for use this weekend, we were told this would cause logistical issues by those we spoke to in production, and unlikely to occur due to these issues.”

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event goes down this Sunday, June 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted by rapper Sexyy Red the show is coming with the bellow-given match card,

– NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ethan Page

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace

– NXT Women’s North American Championship six-pack ladder match to crown the first-ever champion: Lash Legend vs. Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Michin

– NXT Men’s NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

– NXT Underground Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer and Axiom defend against The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

– Sexxy Red to host