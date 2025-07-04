WWE Evolution 2025 might turn out to be the historic occasion that it’s touted to be, but there are still some ramblings about planning for the show being poorly executed. Previous reports have already noted how some of the WWE Superstars have felt the returning all-women show is being set up to become a failure. Plus, one dream match that fans wanted to see for a long time is now off the table.

Michelle McCool had previously noted that she was just a phone call away from being on board for WWE Evolution 2025 and also wished to have wrestled Charlotte Flair in a bout, which fans have speculated for a long time.

With talents from the past, present, and future expected to take part in WWE Evolution 2025, one of the legendary names suggested by fans is the WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool. Some of the fans are interested in seeing McCool compete in singles action at the all-women’s premium live event after performing in a number of battle royals over the years.

This week, McCool responded to some fan comments on social media, agreeing with @ceceInterIude that WWE Evolution 2025 would be the perfect place for her to wrestle Charlotte Flair. The former multi-time Divas/Women’s Champion also agreed on possibly teaming with Layla or appearing in the Evolution battle royal.

Time will tell if McCool will make her presence felt at WWE Evolution 2025 in some way. She appeared in the battle royal match at the first Evolution premium live event in 2018. She was eliminated in that match by Athena (Ember Moon). As of this writing, she last wrestled in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble before taking her rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame as a class of 2025 inductee.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE