Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will bring the final builds for the 2024 Great American Bash specials, an old-school tradition that is set to be back on WWE programming. In light of the upcoming themed episode, two matches have been confirmed for next week alongside a challenge for a no-DQ match.

In a backstage segment of this week’s WWE NXT, the newest signee of the roster, Cedric Alexander and Ashante “Thee” Adonis were citing their targets around the new landscape they were now a part of. In the process, Ashante ran into Meta-Four and tried to make a move on one of the resident members of the group, Jakara Jackson.

Update On Giulia’s Debut Timeline On WWE NXT Brand Around Wrist Injury Situation

Ashante was thus confronted by Oro Mensah in this backstage segment after was spotted talking to Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Ashante’s gesture was not appreciated by other members, Legend and Mensah as they are already dealing with their problems with the NXT Champion Ethan Page. Afterward, Mensah vs. Ashante was booked for next week’s WWE NXT episode.

WWE Premium Live Event: No Mercy And Halloween Havoc 2024 Officially Announced

The former Brian Pillman Jr., Lexis King will go one-on-one on WWE NXT with Eddy Thorpe on the next episode. The match was set up through an angle on this week’s episode where King interrupted an event where Thorpe was serving as a DJ. Tensions between these two stars are running high in recent episodes of NXT.

Furthermore, a challenge for a no-DQ match has been laid out in the closing segment of this week’s WWE NXT via Brooks Jensen after he returned to in-ring competition. Brooks challenged former tag team partner Josh Briggs to a no-DQ match on next week’s show.

As mentioned above, the next episode of WWE NXT will be the final one before the Great American Bash which will span across two weeks on July 30 and August 6 on SYFY. Due to Olympics coverage, USA Network won’t broadcast these two themed episodes.

WWE NXT July 23 episode match card

WWE NXT July 23 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe

– Ashante Adonis vs. Oro Mensah

– No DQ match: Josh Briggs vs. Brooks Jensen