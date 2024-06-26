A heated ongoing rivalry on WWE NXT will produce a Street Fight on next week’s episode which also serves as the go-home show for Heatwave 2024 premium live event set for the Money in the Bank weekend in early July.

The street fight will be one of three matches confirmed for next week’s WWE NXT episode where Michin will face Jaida Parker. Parker issued the challenge to Michin in a promo segment on this week’s show. For weeks now, Parker has been focused on sending Michin back to the main roster as she previously stated the following,

“First on my list is Michin. You’re not just gonna come back down here and think you run something, you had your time up there. We a whole different generation down here. Like I told her last night, this is Jaida Parker’s time. I gave her a warning — not a warning, it’s a promise. You touch my title I’m gonna whoop you’re a** black and blue, that’s just that.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

After Parker’s challenge, Michin accepted the challenge in an exclusive clip posted to WWE’s digital media channels to make the Street Fight official for the next episode of WWE NXT. Parker previously cost Michin’s persuasion of the NXT North American Championship.

Before they compete over the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at Heatwave, Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice will also have a face-to-face confrontation on next week’s go-home episode for the PLE. This week, Perez defeated Karmen Petrovic in a singles contest after which Vice came out and rocked her with a back-fist before walking out with the Women’s Title. After this, NXT GM Ava announced the title match between them at Heatwave.

Also announced for WWE NXT, Wendy Choo will take on Carlee Bright in a women’s division matchup while New Catch Republic’s Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate will take on Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a tag team bout.

WWE NXT July 2 Episode Match Card

The July 2 episode of WWE NXT takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently announced card for the night goes as follows,

– Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

– New Catch Republic’s Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

– Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

– NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Heatwave challenger Lola Vice face-to-face