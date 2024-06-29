WWE Smackdown had a wild night from the mecca of professional wrestling, this week from the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City. Next week, the show will be heading to Toronto to commence an exciting weekend for wrestling fans featuring three back-to-back shows.

The coming episode of WWE Smackdown will serve as the go-home show for the 2024 Money in the Bank premium live event and it’s coming up with a title match on the card where A-Town Down Under’s Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will defend the WWE Tag Team Championships against DIY’s Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

For weeks now, these two teams have been involved in a feud having physical confrontations on several occasions. Gargano won a singles contest against Theory while Ciampa lost against Waller in the past. It was back at Wrestlemania 40 that Waller and Theory captured the tag team titles in a ladder match which was then contested for dual title belts.

Announced for next week’s WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill will team up against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a tag team match. This week, Tiffany Stratton defeated Jade Cargill and Candice LeRae in a triple threat after Hartwell interfered in favor of her tag partner LeRae by pushing Cargill into the ring post.

Later that night on WWE Smackdown, Naomi defeated Indi Hartwell and Blair Davenport in another triple threat after Cargill came out and attacked Indi outside the ring and thereby got her redemption.

In another tag team match announced for next week’s WWE Smackdown, Pretty Deadly’s Elton Prince and Kit Wilson will be seen in action against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits.

WWE SmackDown July 5 episode takes place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada which will be the first show of a triple-header weekend in that venue alongside the 2024 Money in the Bank as well as the NXT Heatwave premium live event. The currently announced match card for WWE’s weekly Friday episode goes as follows,

– WWE Tag Team Championship Match: A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) (c) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

– Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

– Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)