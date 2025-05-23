An early favorite is out for the winner’s spot in the annual Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match scheduled for the titular premium live event within two weeks. To date, three names have qualified for the ladder matchup – Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, and Rhea Ripley by winning their respective qualifiers on Raw and Smackdown.

It appears the winners of the next qualifier set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown are currently positioned to win the upcoming ladder match. On the May 23 blue brand episode, Giulia vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank 2025 qualification match will take place.

In light of this match, WrestleVotes reports that if Giulia wins this match tonight, then she might be the favorite to win the women’s Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match and thereby the contract for a future women’s world title match. The source didn’t comment on the men’s fray that only has one name qualified in the form of Solo Sikoa,

“Any match that Rhea Ripley’s in, she’s got a great shot at winning, and she’s officially in that ladder match now. If Giulia makes the cut, I’d say she’s a favorite. And the men’s side is wide open. I haven’t heard any names, but again it’s a little early, so we’ll see what happens.”

On the May 19 episode of WWE Raw, Roxanne Perez defeated Becky Lynch & Natalya in a Triple Threat while Rhea Ripley defeated Kairi Sane & Zoey Stark in another Triple Threat to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder Match. Earlier, Alexa Bliss defeated Michin’ & Chelsea Green on the May 16 episode of Smackdown to become the first woman to qualify for the same bout.

Money In The Bank 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Money in the Bank 2025 edition marks the overall 16th show in the popular Money in the Bank chronology, dating back to 2010. It takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 7th at 7 PM Eastern on Netflix in and out of the United States region. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Solo Sikoa vs. five TBD

– Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley vs. three TBD