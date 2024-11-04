A special edition of NXT programming dubbed WWE NXT 2300 is reserved this Wednesday night as WWE heads back to the infamous arena. Going up against All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite TV show, WWE is gearing up with a loaded card, teasing the nostalgia ECW acts to battle the TBS Network show.

During last month’s WWE premium live event, Halloween Havoc, NXT’s General Manager Ava announced that Dawn Marie will make an appearance during the WWE NXT 2300. She will be the Special Guest Referee for a Hardcore match set between Jaida Parker and Lola Vice.

Survivor Series 2024: Top Champion To Miss Final Big-Four WWE PLE Of The Year?

Now that her TV return is coming closer, Marie took to Twitter and expressed her excitement about the coming appearance, especially since the match will take place at the famous ECW arena in Philadelphia. She is ready to call things down right in the middle of the ring as Parker and Vice lock horns. Marie has also encouraged the duo to bring their best weapons for this EXTREME showdown.

“I’m so excited to be back at the legendary ECW arena. This Wednesday, November 6th, to be the special guest referee for Lola Vice and Jaida Parker’s Hardcore match. Ladies, I’ve been watching you go back and forth for weeks,” Marie quipped about her presence at WWE NXT 2300.

“So when Ava called me and asked me to stand between you in Philadelphia, it was “YES!” Anything goes in this Hardcore match. Bring your weapons because it’s going to become EXTREME!”

“We Got To Be So Ridiculous,” Remembers Lita About Working With Edge In WWE

Hello WWE UNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/FwatsQe9RZ — Dawn Marie (@WWEDawnMarieECW) November 3, 2024

This week’s edition of WWE NXT 2300 will air on Wednesday rather than Tuesday night to avoid a clash with the coverage of the US Presidential Election. WWE Hall of Famers Bubba Ray Dudley, Rob Van Dam, Nunzio, Francine, and more are expected to appear on the show to make it a memorable episode of NXT programming filled with nostalgia acts.

WWE NXT 2300 episode match card

WWE NXT 2300 episode is scheduled for next Wednesday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena FKA ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the currently announced match card for the show is given below,

– Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker in a Hardcore Match with Dawn Marie as the Special Guest Referee

– NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazzmyn Nyx) vs. Zaria, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace & Kelani Jordan

– WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley & NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

– Je’von Evans vs. Wes Lee

– Rob Van Dam, Nunzio and Francine will appear