A special weekly episode of NXT dubbed as WWE NXT 2300 is in store for next week that would take us back to the ECW days. Emanating from the infamous ECW Arena in Philadelphia, the show will expectedly have multiple ECW originals in attendance in different roles. A few of them have officially been booked for the upcoming episode on the latest bygone episode of NXT.

During the post-Halloween Havoc episode, it was confirmed that Bubba Ray Dudley will team up with NXT Champion Trick Williams against Ethan Page and Ridge Holland in a tag team match on the WWE NXT 2300 episode.

The tease of Bubba getting involved in the ECW-dedicated show was first made at the Halloween Havoc premium live event, this past weekend after he saved Trick from a beatdown from Page and Holland. However, last night, Bubba denied the request to team up with Trick at WWE NXT 2300 until he was further attacked by Page and Holland only to be saved by Trick.

Crown Jewel 2024: Roman Reigns Officially Added To WWE PLE Match Card

The WWE Hall of Famer changed his mind and thereby confirmed his presence at the tag team match set for WWE NXT 2300. Another ECW Legend Rob Van Dam requested NXT general manager Ava to be involved in the show and his pledge was quickly approved. Ava affirmed that she will announce RVD’s role for that night, later.

WWE NXT 2300: Former WWE Diva’s Return And More Teased For Weekly Episode

Former ECW Diva Francine announced on social media that she would be present at the ECW Arena for WWE NXT 2300 while Dawn Marie has already been appointed in a guest referee’s role. An unidentified voice via a phone message also informed Tony D’Angelo about his presence on the show.

WWE NXT 2300 episode match card

WWE NXT 2300 episode is scheduled for next Wednesday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena FKA ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the currently announced match card for the show is given below,

– Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker in a Hardcore Match with Dawn Marie as the Special Guest Referee

– NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazzmyn Nyx) vs. Zaria, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace & Kelani Jordan

– WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley & NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

– Rob Van Dam, Nunzio and Francine will appear