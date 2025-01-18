Outside its home territory of the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, WWE NXT will visit Atlanta, a week from this Tuesday night with the match card gradually being shaped up. For the time being, another title match has been added to the show following this week’s episode of Smackdown.

As announced on the January 17 episode of the weekly show, Bianca Belair & Naomi will defend the titles against Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend on the televised event of WWE NXT in Atlanta, Georgia. The two were successful in defending the Women’s Tag Team titles on last night’s show, defeating the duo of Nia Jax & Candice LeRae and they were imminently booked for their next title match outing.

Legend & Jackson have just become the number-one contenders for the women’s tag team titles on this past Tuesday’s WWE NXT, by defeating the team of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, the Unholy Union from Monday Night Raw. The two teams had been feuding in recent weeks which led to the number-one contender’s match.

As for the champion, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill originally won the women’s tag team titles back at Bash in Berlin in August. Naomi then replaced Jade Cargill as Bianca’s teammate after Cargill was featured in an attack angle on Smackdown in a November episode after being put through a windshield. Heading into their title defense on WWE NXT Atlanta, there were still no leads as to who actually took out Cargill.

Also, on the latest episode of WWE NXT, Shotzi defeated Stephanie Vaquer to become the new Number-One Contender for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. It was thereafter announced that the reigning mid-card title holder, Fallon Henley will put the belt on the line on the show scheduled from Atlanta.

WWE NXT Atlanta January 28 episode match card

WWE NXT January 28 episode, dubbed as NXT Atlanta edition is slated to go down from the historic Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Shotzi

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four