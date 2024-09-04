A couple of main roster appearances were there on the latest episode of WWE NXT from both the Raw and Smackdown sides. One former champion Lyra Valkyria and a social media sensation Chelsea Green were out to make a statement on the show.

Green appeared in the main event segment of WWE NXT where Roxanne Perez came out to boast about her latest victory over defeating Jaida Parker at No Mercy this past Sunday to retain her NXT Women’s Championship. The lights went out in the arena and many thought that it was Giulia appearing in the ring.

Instead, Green came out as she said that no one was going to prevent her from being the number one contender to Perez’s WWE NXT Women’s title. That claim brought out Giulia, who quickly took out Green and had a staredown with the NXT Women’s Champion before she eventually proceeded to throw a title match challenge for the premiere episode of NXT on CW next month.

WWE NXT: Chelsea Green previously lost a title shot at Perez

Green was fuming backstage for getting taken out by Giulia on WWE NXT. This marked her sudden return to the third brand of the WWE after the May 7 episode where she featured in a headliner match by challenging Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title. this week in the main event match for the NXT Women’s Title. After a back-and-forth going, Green was pinned by Perez to come up short, at winning the belt.

Right after this instance, she was spotted crying uncontrollably backstage and she also got a surprise shoulder to cry on in the form of Arianna Grace who also lost her match against Michin. Since Green’s WWE NXT Women’s Championship match was also unsuccessful, the two wiped their hearts out and this segment was believed to be the beginning of a new alliance in the WWE.

As for Lyra Valkyria, she made the save for Tatum Paxley after she defeated Rosemary on last night’s WWE NXT and thereafter, got attacked by Wendy Choo and Rosemary. Paxley suffered the beating until Valkyria ran in and took out the heels. In a later segment, Paxley and Valkyria patched things up by agreeing to team up with one another in the future.