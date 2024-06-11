Cody Rhodes is set to make his first appearance on WWE NXT with his Undisputed WWE Championship around his shoulder, tonight. The prime figure of the WWE appearing on the company’s third brand is expected to boost up the ratings and viewership for good measures as NXT prepares to start builds for Heatwave PLE set for next month.

The announcement regarding Cody Rhodes appearing on the latest episode of WWE NXT came during this Monday’s episode of Raw. The Undisputed WWE Champion himself teased the appearance on social media through a post during this past Sunday’s NXT Battleground PPV before he was officially added to the card during Raw.

No further information was provided regarding the reason for his appearance on WWE NXT. This weekend, Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE title against AJ Styles in an I Quit match at the Saturday, June 15 Clash at the Castle premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland.

NXT Battleground 2024: CM Punk Called A “Hypocrite” After WWE PLE Appearance

One of the major returns on the latest coming episode of WWE NXT will feature Wendy Choo finally returning to TV after an extended hiatus. The 32-year-old star had been sidelined due to a reported knee injury since May 2023 before she returned to competition at an NXT Level Up taping, last month. She was seen wearing a brace on her left knee in that match, proving the injury rumors to be true.

WWE NXT: Gigi Dolin Sidelined From Action With “Serious Knee Injury”

Apart from Choo, Eddy Thorpe will also be back on TV during this week’s WWE NXT from an injury. Lexis King will face Dante Chen in a Singapore Cane match as announced during last week’s episode. Je’Von Evans will go one-on-one with Shawn Spears on the show. Lexis King will face Dante Chen in a Singapore Cane match as announced during last week’s NXT episode. Plus, Michin will take on Jaida Parker.

WWE NXT June 11 episode match card

The June 11 episode of WWE NXT takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the updated match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears

– Singapore cane match: Lexis King vs. Dante Chen

– Shawn Spears vs. Je’Von Evans

– Michin vs. Jaida Parker

– Wendy Choo returns

– Eddy Thorpe returns