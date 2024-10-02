A wild night went down in the history books of WWE NXT as the brand started a new journey on The CW, moving from the USA Network. Emanating from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois, last night’s episode had the hometown hero CM Punk in attendance who counted the pinfall in the main event match to crown a new champion.

In the headliner match of the October 1 episode of WWE NXT, Trick Williams defeated Ethan Page (c) with CM Punk acting to be the Special Guest Referee. The win allowed Trick to become the new NXT Champion for the second time in his career.

The finish of the bout saw Page showcasing her heel side as he went on to hit the Go To Sleep finisher on Trick in front of Punk which appeared to be an insult to the referee. Williams eventually kicked out of it to keep the match ongoing.

Page then went for his the Ego’s Edge move but Williams escaped by pulling and embracing Punk in the corner. Page came back with a boot but Trick escaped at the last moment and further connected with the Trick Shot Knee finisher to secure the pin-fall win and also the WWE NXT Championship.

The crowd was elated with Trick’s win and they broke out into the “Whoop That Trick” chants following the win. Page got back up to his feet only to receive a GTS from Punk. Williams continued celebrating with the NXT Championship while Punk doubled the excitement of the fans in attendance of WWE NXT as he distributed free pizzas to the audience.

Ethan Page’s WWE NXT title win was a fluke at Heatwave

Heading into last night’s WWE NXT, Page had held the title for 86 days. He won the belt by defeating Williams, Je’Von Evans, and Shawn Spears back at NXT Heatwave on July 7. The finish of that match saw Williams connecting with his finisher on Page, who fell on top of Evans. Spears held Williams’ foot as Page went on to win the belt in an unconscious state.

Since Trick never lost the title in the first place, he had been looking to regain the title from Page, but he was also involved in a semi-feud with Pete Dunne in recent months as the Raw star repeatedly attacked Trick. The two eventually met in a contender’s match to determine Page’s challenger for the premiere episode of WWE NXT on The CW which Williams won.