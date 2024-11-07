The official announcement regarding the NXT Deadline 2024 WWE premium live event came during the latest bygone episode of NXT programming. With that, it’s now been confirmed that this particular show under the NXT banner will wrap up the yearly PLE calendar of the WWE.

In an in-ring segment during the November 6 episode of NXT, the general manager of the show, Ava declared the whereabouts of the upcoming PLE from WWE’s third brand. As such, NXT Deadline 2024 was confirmed to emanate from Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, December 7 at the historic Minneapolis Armory arena.

The affirmation was also there regarding the return of the Iron Survivor Challenge Match as part of the NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event. The headliner matches from both the men’s and women’s divisions will crown the respective winners having the highest points within the time limit of 25-minute. The winners will also get future title match opportunities for the NXT and NXT women’s championships.

NXT Deadline 2024 PLE was always there in WWE schedule

The December PLE confirmation announcement comes just around a week after Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that NXT Deadline 2024 will be happening, this year. But he didn’t reveal the date and location of the PLE as WWE was yet to finalize the same. It was further affirmed that irrespective of the whereabouts, fans should expect this event to go down in December,

“For those asking about NXT Deadline, we have heard that the event is tentatively planned, but a date has yet to be confirmed by us. One source speculated the event could be during the first or second week of December.”

As NXT Deadline 2024 will be the final annual WWE premium live event of this year, there won’t be any further PLE in December from the main roster. However, WWE will present the Saturday Night’s Main Event WWE Network/Peacock special event a week after Deadline PLE.

Trick Williams and Blair Davenport became the 2023 Iron Survivor Challenge winners, while Grayson Waller and Roxanne Perez won the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches in 2022 in the first two Deadline WWE PLEs. Qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge matches set for NXT Deadline 2024 will be determined from next week onward.