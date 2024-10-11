Cora Jade made a dramatic return on the October 1 episode of WWE NXT, which also marked the brand’s debut on The CW Network. The night opened with Giulia taking on Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship in a much-anticipated match as the audience of the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois were all on their feet.

Just as Giulia seemed to have approached the win, a hooded figure stormed the ring and attacked her while the referee wasn’t watching before sending her carcass back into the ring. This allowed Perez to retain the WWE NXT Women’s Title, easily after hitting Giulia with her Pop Rox finisher.

The mystery attacker turned out to be Cora Jade who returned to the scene after a long injury hiatus. This comeback shook things up in the WWE NXT women’s division for good and also set the stage for new rivalries, especially in the women’s division as the brand entered a new era on The CW. Also, a reunion between the returnee and the champion has also been noticed.

According to the reports of Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, the reunion between Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez was in the pipeline for some time. Before Jade went off TV with the ACL injury, WWE intended to bring the pair back together in their heel avatars on WWE NXT. The pairing got mixed reactions as Jade already called out the “Twitter Virgins” for their negative reactions.

Cora Jade made her alliance official with Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT

During the October 8 episode of WWE NXT, Cora Jade joined Roxanne Perez in the ring for a promo and made their alliance official. Giulia appeared at the scene and she also introduced Stephanie Vaquer to the audience to signal at their own alliance to counter the two heels. The segment ended after Perez and Jade made their exit, leaving the NXT Women’s Title in the ring.

Interestingly, both Giulia and Vaquer were focused on having the WWE NXT women’s title which will eventually set the stage for a future bout when their temporary alliance comes to a halt. Fightful Select also revealed that the WWE officials were very pleased with the reception of Vaquer’s debut which should further set her up to achieve something bigger in the WWE.