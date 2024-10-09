Tony D’Angelo was able to put an end to Oba Femi’s winning streak to become the new North American Champion on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. He was further announced to be on next week’s show to throw a celebration around this newly won title.

D’Angelo pinned Femi on WWE NXT with a sunset flip out of a Femi powerbomb attempt to win the NA title for the very first time. Following the upset win, D’Angelo celebrated with his Family who should be there by his side for the celebration set for the third episode of NXT on CW Network.

Femi’s first WWE NXT North American title reign ended at 273 days in the hands of D’Angelo who also handed Femi his first loss of 2024 in the bygone match. Femi now stands 30-1 across all the matches in NXT, this year. Femi won the Breakout tournament final on New Year’s Evil episode of NXT on January 2. The following week, he cashed in the contract and defeated Dragon Lee to capture the North American title.

In a major match set for next week’s WWE NXT, a number-one contender’s bout will also be there to determine who will challenge the NXT Champion Trick Williams at Halloween Havoc, later this month. It’ll be a triple threat match that will also have Wes Lee, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans competing against each other in a four-way match with the winner challenging the champion Trick Williams at Halloween Havoc.

The new arrival on WWE NXT Stephanie Vaquer will also make her in-ring debut on the show while Nikkita Lyons will be seen in action for the very first time since January of this year.

WWE NXT October 15 episode match card

WWE NXT October 15 episode returns to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida after two weeks of touring outside their familiar territory. At a glance, the confirmed matches for the show are given below,

– NXT Championship Number-One Contender’s Match: Wes Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans (winner challenges Trick Williams at Halloween Havoc on Sunday, October 27)

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

– New NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo celebrates his title win

– Lola Vice vs. Nikkita Lyons

– The Halloween Havoc wheel returns with Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal announcements