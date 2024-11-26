This week, WWE SmackDown will witness a massive segment where two of the top superstars of the roster will come face-to-face in a discussion scenario before joining the same team at WarGames, this weekend at Survivor Series 2024.

Last week, CM Punk was announced to be the fifth and final member of Team Roman Reigns for the WarGames Match as declared by another returnee, Paul Heyman. In an update, Sami Zayn announced on Raw that both will have a sit-down on WWE SmackDown regarding their WarGames Match. As such, the two will also reveal their roles in the battle against the new Bloodline.

The complexion of the upcoming WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2024 fully changed following the latest episode of WWE Smackdown. CM Punk and Paul Heyman made their return to WWE programming to join The OG Bloodline for their upcoming match against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline and thereby complete the 5-on-5 fray for WarGames.

In the main event segment of WWE Smackdown, Solo Sikoa advised Roman Reigns that if he joins his Bloodline, they will run this company for decades. Roman was about to answer the pledge when Paul Heyman surprised everyone by coming out of nowhere. Heyman then brought out CM Punk as the last member of Roman’s team.

To end things on WWE Smackdown, Roman and Punk had a face-off with fans chanting “This is awesome”. Before the surreal moment went down, the duo also took out The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, respectively, via Spear and the GTS. The duo clearly wanted to make a statement ahead of their possible top feud that should surely be in the pipeline of the WWE.

The appearance also marked CM Punk’s first appearance on WWE TV since his win against Drew McIntyre inside the Hell in a Cell structure at the WWE Bad Blood pay-per-view event in early October. At Survivor Series, he will be back in action as part of the WarGames Match.

WWE Smackdown November 29 episode match card

WWE Smackdown November 29 episode has already been taped following this week’s edition at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah (spoilers are available through PWInsider). The officially announced match card for the episode is given below, and the Roman Reigns – CM Punk face-to-face segment hasn’t been officially announced,

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes in a non-title bout

– WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament quarterfinals: Piper Niven vs. Michin vs. TBA

