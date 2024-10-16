Two weeks after Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer announced themselves as new allies on WWE NXT, they’ll get the opportunity to showcase their in-ring skills as cohorts when they compete in a tag team match against a faction who are also looking forward to picking up some momentums in their favor.

On the October 15 episode of WWE NXT, Stephanie Vaquer made her in-ring debut against No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair on WWE television just a week after her official debut as an ally for Giulia. Sinclair tried to last long in the match against the former CMLL Women’s Champion.

However, she could not offer more resilience after digesting Dragon Screw as she went for a move off the second ropes. Vaquer offered a Meteora into the turnbuckles followed by a package backbreaker that earned the first pin-fall win of her WWE career.

WWE NXT: Nikkita Lyons Wins Returning TV Match On October 15 Episode

Soon after the match, Cora Jade and the WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez were out to deliver a two-on-one attack on Vaquer. This led Giulia to come out to neutralize the scene as the two heels were sent out of the ring. Vaquer took the mic to further challenge Perez and Jade to a tag team match against herself and Giulia. That tag team match was later announced for the returning Halloween Havoc event on October 27.

Later the night on WWE NXT, Giulia and Vaquer were further announced for a warm-up match before Halloween Havoc on next week’s episode where they will compete against any two members of the Fatal Influence faction. The match was announced by NXT GM Ava following a backstage confrontation between the two sides.

Liv Morgan’s Title Retention Against Rhea Ripley Had Last Minute Change At WWE PLE

WWE NXT October 22 episode match card

WWE NXT October 22 episode on The CW will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and it will be the final edition before the 2024 Halloween Havoc PLE. The confirmed match card for the weekly episode goes as follows,

– Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer vs. two members of Fatal Influence

– IYO SKY & Kairi Sane vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

– Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino

– Jaida Parker vs. Tatum Paxley

– Appearance by 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer