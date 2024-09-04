Giulia has already arrived on WWE NXT programming, last weekend and now, she’d be coming after the top women’s championship of the brand. A challenge has been laid down by the Japanese sensation to the reigning NXT women’s champion to set up a match for next week.

In the headliner segment of the September 3 episode of WWE NXT, Roxanne Perez was out in the ring to boast about her win over Jaida Parker at No Mercy to retain her title. Chelsea Green interrupted her in a move where fans initially thought of seeing Giulia. Green claimed herself to be the number one contender for the NXT Women’s title.

That was when the lights again went out and out came Giulia to the ring for the very first time on a weekly episode of WWE NXT. She quickly took out Green before turning her attention to Perez, saying she wanted a title match on the premiere episode of NXT on CW on October 1.

“Me, you, CW,” was the first few words stated by Giulia on WWE NXT TV to issue the challenge before she dropped the microphone. The show ended with the champion and challenger staring down each other. The title match is yet to be officially announced for the CW episode. However, the NXT Championship match has been announced featuring Ethan Page against either Trick Williams or Pete Dunne.

Giulia originally debuted on WWE NXT programming at No Mercy

Ending speculations of her WWE arrival, Giulia made her move to the WWE at the NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event, last weekend. She was quick to make an impact by coming out and focusing on the NXT Women’s Championship held by Roxanne Perez by sharing a staredown. Before this, she originally appeared on NXT programming at Stand & Deliver after signing a contract with the WWE, earlier this year.

Before debuting at WWE NXT No Mercy 2024, Giulia’s final match in Japan was a gauntlet at Marigold’s event in Shin-Kiba on August 25 where female talents got 60 seconds, each to face her. While performing in Stardom, Giulia has been a former World of Stardom Champion who also won both the 2020 Cinderella tournament & the 2022 5 Star Grand Prix.