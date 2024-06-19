Builds for the next premium live event, Heatwave will continue on next week’s WWE NXT as a set of matches have been confirmed for the show. The card begins with Tony D’Angelo defending his Heritage Cup against one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, Nathan Frazer. This match was set up in a backstage segment where Tony offered a contract that Frazer signed without even looking at it.

Speaking of Frazer, he and his tag team partner will be seen in action at the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event set for July 7. New number-one contenders to Frazer and Axiom’s NXT Tag Team Championship will be crowned through a Tag Team Turmoil Gauntlet match on next week’s episode. The winners of this bout will receive a title shot at Heatwave. No participants for the match have been announced for now.

As seen on the latest episode of WWE NXT, Kelani Jordan (c) defeated “Michin” Mia Yim to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship. This match marked the first defense of the mid-card title in the NXT Women’s Division after the first-ever titleholder was crowned at Battleground PLE.

Jordan overcame five other NXT female wrestlers in a six-pack ladder match at Battleground to become the inaugural champion of the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship. There is a chance that she might defend the belt at the next NXT premium live event, Heatwave.

In a backstage segment on this week’s WWE NXT, Arianna Grace declared herself to be the one whom Kelani Jordan wanted to defend the NXT Women’s North American Title against. Sol Ruca was already positioned to be the next challenger. But upon the suggestion of Robert Stone, NXT GM Ava declared Ruca vs. Grace for next week with the winner getting a shot at Jordan’s title.

WWE NXT June 25 episode match card

The June 25 episode of WWE NXT will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently announced match card for the show goes as follows,

– Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo defends against Nathan Frazer

– Tag Team Turmoil Match: Participants TBA with the winners getting a Tag Team title shot at Heatwave

– Women’s North American Championship number one contender’s match: Arianna Grace vs. Sol Ruca

– Damon Kemp vs. Tavion Heights