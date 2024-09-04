In one of the major matches of this week’s WWE NXT, Trick Williams took on Pete Dunne but the contest ended via count-out as the two were out to hurt each other in the persuasion of the NXT championship. Now that their bout has ended without producing any outcome, there will be a rematch with the winner getting a shot at the NXT Champion Ethan Page.

On next week’s episode of WWE NXT, Pete Dunne and Trick Williams will square off in a Last Man Standing match with the winner getting a match against Ethan Page and his NXT Championship on the premiere episode on The CW Network on October 1.

The original announcement of this title match during the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event as the general manager Ava announced that whoever wins the main event match between Ethan Page and Joe Hendry would defend the NXT Championship on October 1, when WWE’s third brand premieres on the CW Network, moving on from its current home of USA Network.

Then in the headliner match of NXT No Mercy, Ethan Page defeated TNA’s Joe Hendry to keep the NXT Championship in his possession with his current rival Trick Williams serving as the special guest referee of the match. After the match, Pete Dunne arrived at ringside and attacked Trick Williams before throwing a glance at Page’s title.

Next week on WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace will be appearing to defend her Knockouts Title in an Open Challenge. She won’t be the only TNA star to make a crossover appearance as Zachary Wentz & Trey Miguel of The Rascalz will be challenging Nathan Frazer & Axiom for the NXT Tag Team titles.

WWE NXT September 10 episode match card

The September 10 episode of WWE NXT will be airing from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently confirmed match card for the show is given below,

– Jordynne Grace defends the TNA Knockouts World Championship in an open challenge

– WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz)

– WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defends against Je’Von Evans

– WWE NXT Championship number one contender’s Last Man Standing match: Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

– Duke Hudson vs. Ridge Holland