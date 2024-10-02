On the October 1 episode of WWE NXT which also served as the season premiere of the show on The CW since the show’s shift from the USA Network, a tag team match was in store which continued miscommunications between two current cohorts.

As seen on the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT, Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley) competed against the duo of Lola Vice and Jaida Parker. Jayne and Henley were able to pick up the win in this tag team match after Parker walked out on Vice. This happened after Vice was sent to Parker, sending the latter out of the ring as she was having a conversation with Jazmyn Nyx.

After the match, Jayne, Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx stood in the ring and said that they were coming after the WWE NXT North American Women’s Championship. The champion Kelani Jordan stood up from the commentary desk and introduced Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to the ring to create a brawl between the two sides.

The three babyfaces stood tall after the chaos, and it was announced that Jordan, Belair, and Cargill will face Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx) in a six-woman tag team bout on the October 8 episode of WWE NXT.

Wes Lee done with The Rascalz after The CW premiere of WWE NXT

In more news from the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT, Wes Lee defeated his former tag team partner Zachary Wentz in a Street Fight. This essentially settled the score for Lee as Wentz beat him at NXT No Mercy. In a later backstage interview after the match, Lee stated that he was done with Wentz and The Rascalz,

“I’m done with The Rascalz. But are The Rascalz really done with me? Because I really know how those two operate. Only time’s gonna tell. But I’m definitely focused on more things to solidify my own legacy. Got a couple things in mind” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

The finishing moment of the match on WWE NXT saw Lee shoving Wentz off the top rope to the ringside area, missing a table in the process. Lee took his opponent back into the ring and nailed him with a meteora while a chain was wrapped around his knees for the pinfall win.