Since making history on the Saturday Night’s Main Event show, last month, Chelsea Green defended her women’s United States Title on WWE Smackdown, last night. She eventually emerged to be successful but if it wasn’t for her cohort Piper Niven, the challenger could have capitalized and the feud is expected to continue.

On the January 10 episode of WWE Smackdown, Chelsea Green (c) defeated Michin to retain the Women’s United States Championship in a singles contest. As the match progressed, Michin landed a shotgun dropkick followed by a Cannonball on Green in a corner for a two-count.

Green came back by planting Michin face-first into the mat. Green went to the top but missed a dropkick as Michin regained control with a running knee. Michin went on the apron and was distracted by Piper Niven but she landed a kick in the face to Niven. Michin then went to the top and hit a cross-body, but Green rolled through and held Michin’s tights to get the win on WWE Smackdown.

The altercations weren’t over as after the match an ambush was waiting for Michin. Out of frustration, Michin tried to attack Green, but Niven interfered and put her down. Niven also hit a Senton on Michin, allowing Green to escape the scene on WWE Smackdown. Later in a backstage interview, Michin stated that she’s done playing by Green’s rules.

WWE Smackdown: A title rematch between Green and Michin is coming

It genuinely dictates that a stipulated match between the two bitter rivals will be waiting in the near future after what went down on WWE Smackdown. According to the previous reports of WrestleVotes, Chelsea Green may end up defending her WWE Women’s United States Championship against Michin in a gimmick match at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event NBC Specials, reserved just a week before Royal Rumble.

Back on December 14, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. Green became the inaugural women’s United States Championship by defeating Michin’ Mia Yim at the returning old-school SNME show. The rivalry then continued as Michin ruined the championship celebration thrown by Green on the December 27 episode of WWE Smackdown.