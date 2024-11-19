WWE NXT is coming up with another loaded episode in the newly begun era on The CW Network with multiple Iron Survivor Challenge Match Qualifiers already set for the show. A new segment has been added to tonight’s edition featuring the reigning women’s North American Champion.

In the announcement, it’s been noted that fans will “hear from” Fatal Influence on WWE NXT. The segment comes as a follow-up as the faction member Fallon Henley successfully defended her NXT Women’s North American title against former champion Kelani Jordan last week. The title retention occurred thanks to the ringside interference provided by Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx.

In their announcement on the Twitter/X handle of WWE NXT, the announcement has the following words: “After @FallonHenleyWWE successfully defended her Women’s North American Title last week, we will hear from Fatal Influence TOMORROW on #WWENXT!”

Fallon Henley captured the WWE NXT North American Women’s Championship from Kelani Jordan at the Halloween Havoc premium live event in late October. Jordan fought valiantly in a gauntlet match, a stipulation chosen by Fatal Influence itself before the show by spinning the wheel which landed on Spinner’s Choice. After pinning Jazymn Nyx and Jacy Jayne, Henley took advantage of the numbers-game to become the second-ever NA champion.

Last week, Henley went through the first successful singles title defense of her WWE career. Before this, she held the WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Kiana James for 56 days before losing them to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. Those titles have since been retired and they were merged with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

WWE NXT November 19 episode match card

WWE NXT November 19 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently announced match card for the weekly show is given below,

– NXT Championship number one contender’s match: Andre Chase vs. Ridge Holland [Chase U must disband if Chase loses; Winner faces Trick Williams at Deadline]

– Karmen Petrovic & Ashante Adonis vs. Brinley Reece & Dion Lennox

– Tony D’Angelo vs. Brooks Jensen

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Zaria vs. Wren Sinclair

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Nathan Frazer vs. Eddy Thorpe

– Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Jaida Parker

– Fatal Influence (WWE NXT women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Jazymn Nyx, and Jacy Jayne) to appear in a promo segment