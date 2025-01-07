WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 episode just got boosted with the most electrifying man’s presence in all of sports entertainment. It seems like The Rock’s stop in Los Angeles will last for one day more as he plans on visiting the WWE’s third brand which will kick off its journey for 2025 in a special episode on The CW network, tonight.

During a post on an Instagram Live session that was later shown on the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix, The Rock announced that he would be at WWE NXT’s first live show in 2025 at the Shrine Auditorium, tonight in Los Angeles, California. This follows his appearance on Monday’s show, the first one since he appeared at the end of Bad Blood premium live event in October.

During the live stream on Instagram, The Rock also shared a drink with Cody Rhodes and Travis Scott. Before this announcement about WWE NXT, he came out and acknowledged Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for doing a great job since WrestleMania 40 in carrying the load for the WWE for this past year.

Cody was at ringside for the show and was happy to hear it. Rock told Cody to say hello to Mama Rhodes. Rock also acknowledged his cousin Roman Reigns and called him the Original Tribal Chief. He then went to the ringside and hugged Cody. After Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa for the Ula Fala, The Rock returned to the ring and put it on Reigns.

It’s unclear what The Rock will be doing on WWE NXT, this week but his presence will boost up the show, no matter what. This weekend, he attended the Golden Globe Awards in LA alongside the general manager of WWE NXT, his daughter Simone Johnson, better known as Ava to the WWE Universe.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 episode match card

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special episode is occurring at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, tonight with multiple championship matches scheduled for the show. The confirmed match card for the event is given below,

– Triple Threat Match for NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe

– NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

– NXT Heritage Cup sudden death: Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey

– NXT Women’s North American Championship number-one contender’s match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade vs. Lola Vice

– Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Shotzi, Gigi Dolin & Tatum Paxley

– The Rock to appear