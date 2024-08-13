Multiple championship matches were already announced for the latest upcoming episode of WWE NXT which had an open challenge set on the card. Oba Femi was affirmed to defend the title in an open challenge which has been accepted by top WWE Raw Superstar Otis and the match has now been subsequently confirmed.

In a digital exclusive released following this week’s Raw, Otis called out Femi and stated that the WWE NXT North American Championship looked damn good, and he’s one mean mother. Thereafter, he clearly stated that he’s coming after Femi’s title on the coming episode of NXT, tonight.

“Oba, how ya doing? I’m Otis. That 20 pounds of gold on your shoulder sure looks damn good. If there’s one thing that people know out there, it’s I’m one mean [grunts] mother. I’m coming for you. Tomorrow night, open challenge for the North American Championship, oh yes, it’s big Otis versus Oba. Oh, yeah!” Otis said about going back to WWE NXT, this week. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

On the August 12th episode of WWE Raw, Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa) faced American Made (Julius and Brutus Creed). During Alpha Academy’s entrance, Otis got into a brief staredown with the current WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, who was sitting in the audience to tease the match in the first place.

The two also exchanged words before he entered the ring with his tag team partner Akira Tozawa. Otis and Akira would go on to lose the match after they were distracted by Ivy Nile turning on former friend Maxxine Dupri during the match with an attack. Otis, furious from the happenings on Raw, was thus fired up to go back to WWE NXT to win a championship.

WWE NXT August 13 episode match card

WWE NXT August 13 episode will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and it will also be headed back to the USA Network from Syfy after two weeks’ Olympics Coverage. Four confirmed matches for the show are as follows,

– Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup

– Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland) for the NXT Tag Team Championship

– Oba Femi will defend the NXT North American Championship in an Open Challenge against Otis

– Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King