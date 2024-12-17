The long-going beef between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley will continue in the kick-off period of 2025 on WWE Raw. With the former possessing the women’s world championship in the WWE, the latter is now confirmed to come after the gold in a rematch between the two.

In a segment on WWE Raw December 16 episode, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez celebrated Morgan’s successful Women’s World Title defense against IYO SKY on Saturday Night’s Main Event. Rhea Ripley interrupted the session and informed the champion that she spoke to Adam Pearce and got to know something official.

It was declared that Ripley had been named the new Number-One Contender for the Women’s World Title. MAMI also declared that she would defeat Morgan and become Women’s World Champion once again. For the time being, there’s no update on when their match will happen but there are speculations that WWE Raw Netflix debut would be a perfect place for this bout.

In the second match of Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 WWE Specials, the Women’s World Championship was defended where Liv Morgan (c) defeated IYO SKY to retain the title. After digesting two Bullet Trains from SKY, Morgan countered a moonsault and delivered the Ob-Livion to pick up a clean pin-fall win against the former champion on WWE Raw.

After the match, Rhea Ripley came out and had a confrontation with Morgan to end the segment, indicating a rematch. With their feud spanning throughout 2024 on WWE Raw, Morgan previously defended her title against Ripley on two occasions, that’s at SummerSlam in August and Bad Blood in October. She won via pinfall at Summerslam after a distraction from Mysterio while Raquel Rodriguez’s interference led to a disqualification-end at Bad Blood.

Last week, Ripley defeated Raquel Rodriguez in an Anything Goes Match on WWE Raw. Also, in the opening contest of the Survivor Series 2024, the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in the WarGames Match. Ripley pinned Morgan in that match to gain this official title rematch on WWE Raw.