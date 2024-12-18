The WWE NXT Championship match served as the headliner of this week’s episode of NXT on The CW and it ended with utter controversy. Two referees counted the pin to call the finish of the match and they never got to be on the same page as such two separate winners were declared to stir up controversies.

In the main event of the December 17 episode of WWE NXT that went down from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Trick Williams (c) went one-on-one with Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship. But the match never produced a definite winner.

The original match referee was taken out inadvertently after digesting a DDT from Thorpe, and henceforth, a second match official entered to call the rest of the match. Moving on, Williams hit his Trick Shot finisher, and the original referee was revived. With Trick falling on Thorpe, he called a pin while the second referee also called the pin.

It appeared that one referee counted the pin for Thorpe, and one for Williams and they respectively declared the names as the winners of the match. The original referee declared Trick to be the retaining champion while Thorpe was declared to be the next WWE NXT Champion. Chaos thus occurred alongside arguments with the competitors.

WWE NXT general manager Ava had to come to ringside as the show went off the air to sort out the dispute between the two officials. In a post-show footage angle posted to social media, WWE further revealed that Williams is still the NXT Champion as a result of the double pin as the championship didn’t change hands. A frustrated Thorpe then got physical with Shawn Michaels.

WWE NXT December 24 episode match card

While nothing is confirmed, we can only assume that the matter will further be addressed on the December 24 episode of WWE NXT that will be aired in a taped manner, next week with the following match card,

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade

– NXT Tag Team Championship number one contender’s match: Tavion Heights & Myles Borne vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

– NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defends against Lexis King

– Santa Claus appears