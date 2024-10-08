After picking up the win for his team at Bad Blood 2024, Roman Reigns will be in attendance on WWE Smackdown, this week. While he was already being advertised for a number of upcoming blue brand episodes including October 11, it appears that he has something to say via a promo.

In an announcement made on the latest episode of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns was confirmed to appear on the next WWE SmackDown episode emanating from Greenville, South Carolina. A commercial posted on social media hinted that the OTC will “sound off” following the events that unfolded on Saturday’s WWE Bad Blood premium live event in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE Raw: CM Punk’s Next Rivalry Teased Before Hiatus Began On October 7 Episode

In the main event of Bad Blood 2024, Roman Reigns teamed up with Cody Rhodes to defeat the team of Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. The finish saw Jimmy Uso making his return to help Roman and Cody by taking out the two Tongans – Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. This came after he was taken out by Sikoa’s new Bloodline months ago.

John Cena Vs. Logan Paul Reportedly Happening In WWE Legend’s 2025 Retirement Tour

Roman Reigns picked up a win at Bad Blood after Jimmy Uso’s interference

It was his interference that allowed Roman Reigns to score the win for his team after hitting Sikoa for the pinfall victory with a spear. After the match, Roman and Uso reunited in the ring before they exited the ring, together.

They had to return quickly to make the save for Rhodes as he was attacked by The Bloodline. The OTC and Uso were able to fend off The Bloodline. But before the show went off the air, they were interrupted by The Rock. Bad Blood PLE ended with The Rock having a staredown with the trio.

With Roman Reigns being added to this week’s WWE Smackdown, he must be involved in a storyline to perform at next month’s WWE PLE, Crown Jewel. Heading into the show, the top WWE Star has already been advertised to make six appearances on WWE SmackDown through October and November 2024 on USA Network.

The current appearance schedule for Roman Reigns on Smackdown goes as follows,

October 11, 2024: Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

October 18, 2024: Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC

October 25, 2024: Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

November 8, 2024: KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY

November 15, 2024: The Fiserv Forum – Milwaukee, WI

November 22, 2024: Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT