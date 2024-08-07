The two-week spanned Great American Bash-themed episodes are over for WWE NXT but it will continue bringing championship matches. As announced on night two of Bash, multiple title bouts and a non-title bout have been confirmed for the coming edition of the show.

Oba Femi has been enjoying his reign of terror with the WWE NXT North American Championship and he can’t wait to go through his next championship defense set for next week. He will host an open challenge for his title on the coming show as the gauntlet was thrown by him on Bash night two.

Seemingly ecstatic about new challenges in his ongoing title run, Femi didn’t think twice about issuing the open challenge. Thus the next episode of WWE NXT will mark his first match and his first title defense since the July 16 episode. Just a week before that night, Femi also retained his North American Championship against Wes Lee. Back in January, he ended up winning the title from Dragon Lee by cashing in his Breakout Winner contract.

WWE NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line on the same episode as the champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom will defend against top contenders Andre Chase & Ridge Holland. Frazer & Axiom retained their titles in the main event of last night’s Great American Bash by defeating MSK.

Tony D’Angelo will also defend the WWE NXT Heritage Cup Championship in next week’s episode against No Quarter Catch Crew’s Charlie Dempsey. This comes after Wren Sinclair defeated Kendal Grey to become a member of the No Quarter Catch Crew. This win also secured the Heritage Cup match opportunity for Dempsey. Plus, the ongoing feud with Lexis King and Eddie Thorpe will also be ongoing via a singles match.

WWE NXT August 13 episode match card

WWE NXT August 13 episode will emanate from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and it will also be headed back to the USA Network from Syfy after two weeks’ Olympics Coverage. Four confirmed matches for the show are as follows,

– Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT Heritage Cup

– Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Chase U (Andre Chase & Ridge Holland) for the NXT Tag Team Championship

– Oba Femi will defend the NXT North American Championship in an Open Challenge

– Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King