WWE NXT will conclude its journey on the USA Network via one final airing scheduled for next week which currently has four segments already confirmed including a championship match. Also, multiple main roster superstars will be there on board to promote NXT’s upcoming move to the CW Network.

During next week’s episode of WWE NXT, the reigning Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her title against Wren Sinclair. The match was announced after a backstage confrontation on last night’s episode which saw Sinclair slapping Jordan.

Jordan has most recently retained her NXT North American Women’s Championship during the WWE NXT No Mercy premium live event. Jordan locked up with Wendy Choo to settle their differences that prevailed over the weeks heading into the PLE. Ultimately, Jordan retained at the bygone show by landing a 450-splash on her opponent to continue with her 85-day title run that began at NXT Battleground.

The main roster tag team of A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) from Smackdown will be coming after the WWE NXT Tag Team titles, currently in possession of Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) as a title match challenge has been laid down for the October 8 episode of NXT.

To make the title match official which is already being promoted on social media, the team of Theory & Waller will also be appearing on WWE NXT next Tuesday, September 24 to host a Grayson Waller Effect talk-show with the NXT tag champs Frazer & Axiom being their guests.

A-Town Down Under is coming after this particular tag title since they have never won it during their NXT career. Next week, a press conference will also be in store for NXT’s move to the CW Network.

WWE NXT September 24 episode match card

WWE NXT September 24 episode takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the current match card of the show goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair

– Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne

– The Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, and guests Nathan Frazer & Axiom

– A press conference to promote NXT moving to CW Network