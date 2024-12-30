A fight of the decade could be waiting featuring WWE Superstar Logan Paul in the coming months with India set to become the host. While there’ve been speculations regarding his role at Wrestlemania 41 for some time, the priority for the prizefighter could be none other than MMA Legend Conor McGregor, for the time being.

Reports are swirling around the internet regarding Logan Paul and UFC icon Conor McGregor’s intention to fight in a $250 million boxing exhibition. According to the latest updates from FightBook MMA, this bout is set to take place at Mumbai’s legendary Wankhede Stadium as part of India’s “Visit India” tourism campaign.

Neither Logan Paul nor Conor McGregor has confirmed the bout, but if the deal gets through, it will bring two of the biggest names in combat sports history together for a historic night and gather a massive audience in India’s business capital. The rumored fight would also mark McGregor’s return to boxing after his 2017 showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

Logan Paul to be a part of WWE Raw on Netflix

At this point, Logan Paul is the rising star in the sports world circuit following his successful boxing ventures and a WWE tenure where he’d already become a former champion. There have been rumors of him stepping away from the squared circle after becoming a father, earlier this year. But then he attended a media event of WWE – Netflix, a couple of weeks ago to confirm his presence on Monday Night Raw.

“Here’s the message to the entire WWE roster, everyone watching back there, everyone watching at home, because I know you’re watching. If you have something that I want, I’m going to take it. I’m not asking permission. I am going to take it from you,” Logan Paul stated in his message during that event.

Shortly after the message was delivered, Logan Paul further took to social media to officially announce that he “is unretired” and that “2025 is mine”. Subsequently, WWE added the globally renowned athlete to the card of Raw’s premiere to affirm that he will be present at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California on January 6 in what would be his first WWE appearance since August’s Summerslam.