It was on the May 27 episode of WWE Raw that the ongoing saga between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio took a drastic turn after Liv planted a smooch on Dominik. Ever since then, their chemistry has intensified with each passing episode and it’s also safe to say that fans are enjoying the scenario to a big extent.

Amid all the future expectations, the duo is likely gearing up for a memorable night on this week’s episode of WWE Raw as both of them will be part of co-headliner matches on the show. As the thunderous run continues for Liv Morgan, she will go through her next championship defense in this week’s episode.

WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Champion Liv Morgan will put her title on the line against current rival Zelina Vega. After winning the title from Becky Lynch at the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia, she first defended against Lynch on the very next edition of WWE Raw in a steel cage match on the May 27 episode of WWE Raw.

Alongside this match, a Wrestlemania rematch from a year ago will also be there on WWE Raw. Last week, Morgan was out for a promo session when Zelina Vega challenged her to a match for the Women’s World Championship only to be declined. Vega and Morgan started attacking each other as Rey Mysterio appeared and separated them.

Dominik was standing in the ring and he suddenly pushed Rey down after which Rey vs. Dominik was also announced for this coming episode of WWE Raw. It will be a rematch from Wrestlemania 39 where Rey picked up the win against his son.

In light of these two matches scheduled for this week’s WWE Raw, Morgan took to her X to reveal her feeling that this would be their night, pointing towards emerging victorious in their respective matches and continuing with the ongoing momentums,

“Dear Daddy Dom, (@DomMysterio35) I have a feeling tomorrow night is gonna be our night! 🤩Xoxo, Livy.”

WWE Raw July 1 episode match card

The July 1 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the TD Garden arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The confirmed matches for this go-home episode of 2024 Money in the Bank PLE are given below:

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Zelina Vega

– Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio in a rematch from WrestleMania 39

– Women’s Money in the Bank triple-threat Qualifier: Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile vs. Dakota Kai

– Men’s Money in the Bank triple-threat Qualifier: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov

– Karrion Kross vs. Xavier Woods