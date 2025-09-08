A firecracker episode of WWE Raw is likely to be in store for tonight from Milwaukee, going by the confirmed lineup. Some big announcements regarding the first WWE–ESPN joint venture, Wrestlepalooza, are also seemingly on the horizon, given the appearances are set for the show.

In the potential headliner segment of WWE Raw, AJ Lee is scheduled for an appearance, live in person on the show, following up with her shocking return in Chicago on this past Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. Last night, the red brand General Manager, Adam Pearce, announced via social media that Lee will be live on Monday’s show.

“Everybody saw what took place on Friday, and now, for the first time in more than a decade, AJ Lee will be live in the house on the flagship.”

PWInsider had already spoiled the appearance of Lee on WWE Raw in their report. While WWE didn’t reveal anything regarding this upcoming appearance, she would reportedly be there to set up the tag team match at Wrestlepalooza featuring her and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The source also confirmed more upcoming appearances by AJ as she signed a full-time contract with WWE.

Two matches were also announced for WWE Raw in the form of AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano, and Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez. Lyra has been missing from action on live TV for some time after losing any future shots at the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Also, Pearce revealed that both Jimmy and Jey Uso will be live on WWE Raw in the wake of Jimmy’s attempt to save Jey from The Vision. “The Usos, in my opinion, future first ballot Hall of Famers, they will be in the Brew City, and what will they have to say? Let’s find out together,” Pearce said. Jimmy and Jey would likely team up at Wrestlepalooza.

WWE Raw September 8 Episode Match Card

The September 8 Episode of WWE Raw takes place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the match card, along with the scheduled appearances from the show, goes as follows,

– AJ Styles vs. El Grande Americano

– Lyra Valkyria vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Jimmy and Jey Uso will appear

– AJ Lee to appear

– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to appear