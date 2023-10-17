SportzWiki Logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

WWE

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Announced For Next Title Defense On October 23 Episode

pencil icon
Arindam Pal
pencil icon

Oct 17, 2023 at 12:04 PM

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Announced For Next Title Defense On October 23 Episode

Since winning her maiden WWE NXT Women’s Title, Becky Lynch has certainly proved to be a fighting champion and that status isn’t changing, anytime soon. With injuries and all, she is constantly putting her title on the line on Raw and NXT. That trend will continue, next week when she allows another emerging talent from the Raw Women’s Division to come after her championship.

During the season premiere of Monday Night Raw, WWE booked a few matches for next week and the booking began with Drew McIntyre competing against Sami Zayn. This will allow the Scottish Warrior to gain some momentum en route to his title match opportunity against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.

Crown Jewel 2023: Fatal-5-Way Championship Match Announced For WWE PLE

Becky Lynch vs. Indi Hartwell set for next week’s Raw

Another big match set for Raw will be Becky Lynch defending her NXT Women’s Championship against Indi Hartwell, next week. This match comes up after Indi confronted her last week wanting a title shot. Before Becky could leave, Xia Li confronted her, asking for her shot. Things went interesting after Jade Cargill made her Raw debut to go face-to-face with The Man.

Becky Lynch confronted Jade Cargill on this week’s Raw

“Nice title,” Cargill offered toward Lynch while going through her debut hype tour on WWE programming. “Get in line,” was the short response from the reigning champion. Cargill laughed to herself and said to Pearce, the new general manager of Monday Night Raw, “She’s funny.” The GM then welcomed her to Raw and noted that she should be using a red boa instead of a blue boa. It’s been reported in the past that Cargill will eventually be a Raw superstar but there’s no confirmed update on WWE’s part.

Last week on WWE Raw, Tegan Nox got an opportunity to face Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship after a long wait. The youngster has come up short after putting up some valiant efforts. The champion successfully retained the title after making her opponent tap out to the Dis-Arm-Her submission maneuver.

Becky Lynch won the NXT Women’s Championship in early September in a regular episode of NXT by defeating Tiffany Stratton. Then at the NXT No Mercy premium live event, she retained in an Extreme Rules Match and suffered a lacerated arm which required 11 stitches to get fully healed. Despite the setback, she was quickly back in action on last week’s Raw.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2023: Becky Lynch Set For Women’s Title Defense

Tagged:

Becky Lynch

indi hartwell

Jade Cargill

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE NXT

WWE RAW

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Announced For Next Title Defense On October 23 Episode
