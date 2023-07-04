WWE Raw will continue builds for the 2023 edition of Summerslam, next week alongside hosting a plethora of big-time matches. The list begins with the in-ring return of Drew McIntyre on WWE TV after more than three months. He’s returning to action in a tag team contest rather than a singles contest.

The former WWE Champion originally returned to WWE programming at Money in the Bank, this past Saturday night as he interrupted GUNTHER’s championship celebration following his retention against Matt Riddle. GUNTHER was taken out with the pendant Claymore Kick of Drew.

Wrestlemania 40: Roman Reigns To Defend His Undisputed Title Against Top WWE Raw Superstar

Drew McIntyre returning to action on Raw

Over on WWE Raw, Matt Riddle defeated Giovanni Vinci and after the match, Ludwig Kaiser attacked Riddle. As Vinci and Kaiser continued to double-team on Riddle, Drew McIntyre came out and made the save. McIntyre and Riddle took out Kaiser and Vinci. After this, Drew then had another face-off with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to tease their upcoming matchup.

WWE Raw: Randy Orton Gearing Up For “Outta Nowhere” Return In 2023

In a backstage segment on WWE Raw, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle then interviewed Byron Saxton when Riddle suggested him to team up with Drew to take on Imperium, next week. The match was made, official but it wasn’t confirmed which two of the Imperium members will be seen in action. This match also marks Drew’s first in-ring outing since Wrestlemania 39 Night Two.

Revisiting Ronda Rousey And Her Traumatic Journeys At WWE Money In The Bank PLEs

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark announced for July 10

Top WWE Raw Superstar Becky Lynch will also be seen in a match, next week as she goes up against Zoey Stark. Becky initially called out Trish Stratus for a match on the show but Trish came out wearing a face-protective mask as Becky injured the face during the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

As Trish claimed to be medically disqualified from action, Becky then proceeded to challenge Stark for a match. Trish accepted the proposal but she also informed that Becky will have to wait one more week to get the match.

Ricochet invited Logan Paul on Raw

Logan Paul also returns to WWE Raw during the July 10 episode after the two featured in a table spot at Money in the Bank. The duo previously delivered a viral jumping spot at the Royal Rumble match which began the animosity. Now that Ricochet has called out the celebrity YouTuber, the two are possibly approaching a feud.

Plus, The Miz will feature in a No Disqualification contest against Tommaso Ciampa, next week. Two weeks ago, Ciampa returned on WWE Raw and defeated Miz. Then last week, Miz attacked Ciampa from behind to seek redemption.