This week’s episode of WWE Raw will reportedly bring the fallouts from the latest bygone Saturday Night’s Main Event specials that aired on NBCU, this past weekend. As such, the reigning world champion Gunther will be there to declare what’s next in his championship reign amid rumors of him facing CM Punk in a title match within a couple of weeks.

In the latest announcements regarding tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, it was affirmed that CM Punk will be in attendance at the show. It was hinted that his appearance will have something to do with his ongoing feud with Seth Rollins amid rumors surrounding that the two are likely colliding in a match during WWE’s Netflix debut, next month.

CM Punk Reportedly Getting WWE World Title Match Opportunity Before 2024 Concludes

As such, Seth Rollins has also been added to the upcoming episode of WWE Raw in light of the upcoming match,

“This Monday, Seth “Freakin” Rollins will be live on Raw, potentially on a collision course with CM Punk. Rollins berated Punk last week and is focused on a match with his nemesis. What will The Visionary say regarding The Best in the World this week?”

How Cody Rhodes – Kevin Owens Storyline To Move From WWE SNME 2024

Appearances from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have also been confirmed on WWE Raw after shockingly berating Big E and kicking him out of the group during their 10-Year Anniversary Celebration, a couple of weeks ago. Plus, the Intercontinental and Tag Team titles will also be on the line, as announced, last week.

The first-ever women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament should also progress on this week’s episode of WWE Raw, but the official lineups are yet to be announced. Two triple threats remain to take place in the tourney featuring Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Kayden Cater & Alba Fyre, Kairi Sane, and Natalya Neidhart.

WWE Raw December 16 episode match card

The December 16 episode of WWE Raw takes place at the TD Gardens in Boston, Massachusetts, and it will feature a dual TV taping for the week after. The currently announced match card for the live show is given below,

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defends against Ludwig Kaiser

– World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) defend against The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

– CM Punk and Seth Rollins to appear

– Kofi Kingston to appear

– Inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament to continue