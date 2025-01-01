WWE Raw will go through a historic episode within a week from now as it arrives on Netflix, commencing a journey that’s expected to last for at least a decade. Wrapping off its tenure on traditional cable television, the flagship show of the WWE will arrive on the largest OTT platform in the world from next week onward to possibly change the course of professional wrestling.

A loaded card for WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere has already been announced to make it look like a premium live event. Also, being a large-scale show on Netflix, the expectations are high from the WWE as fans could expect bigger superstars to be on board every week. This certainly leads the fans to think Cody Rhodes’ appearance on the show despite being a Smackdown star power.

In a recent update, it’s been stated that the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is expected to appear on both WWE Raw and SmackDown as part of WWE’s strategy to maximize star power for their Netflix era. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that Netflix specifically requested Rhodes’ involvement in their upcoming shows, indicating his role will span both brands.

As it appears, the ongoing Holiday tour schedule of the WWE ends this week which should free up Rhodes’ schedule for the foreseeable future. Henceforth, the undisputed WWE Champion should be free for commitments on both Mondays and Fridays.

As such, WWE Raw will move forward with the strategy which includes top stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, and CM Punk on board to make a strong impression on Netflix. Since Rhodes is the current poster figure of the WWE, his presence is much needed for the major transition of the show, moving forward.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins