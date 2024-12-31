The already set up premium live event-like debut episode of WWE Raw on Netflix has now added two more bouts to the card with one expected to produce the latest arrival on the main roster to deliver more exciting actions.

On the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw which also marked the final one on the USA Network before the show’s historic move to Netflix, it was announced that The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) will face Rey Mysterio and a partner of his choosing on next week’s episode, next week.

An update from WWFOldSchool suggests that former AEW wrestler Penta El Zero Miedo is scheduled to be Rey’s mystery partner next week on WWE Raw in what marks his debut match in the company. For weeks now, WWE has been teasing the fans with mystery vignettes with a slashed zero sign and it also continued on last night’s episode.

WWE Raw: Women’s IC Title Tournament Finale Set For January 13 Episode

Latest teaser for Penta El Zero Miedo on RAWpic.twitter.com/EEbNVXoHld — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) December 31, 2024

The last WWE Raw on the USA Network kicked off with The New Day trying to spread positivity, but the fans booed them. Jey Uso interrupted the segment and said that The New Day sucks. Kofi & Woods left the ring after which Solo Sikoa appeared on the titantron with his Bloodline and said Jey made a mistake by picking the side of Roman Reigns.

Sikoa said he’s confident that he’ll defeat Reigns next week for the Ula Fala and become the undisputed Tribal Chief. Drew McIntyre then attacked Jey from behind and took him out with a Claymore Kick. Drew declared that Jey is next after which the two were booked for a match on WWE Raw’s Netflix premiere set for next week.

Since coming back on TV during the December 2 episode of WWE Raw, McIntyre has been focused on Roman Reigns’ iteration of The Bloodline, including Jey Uso. Most recently, he scored a couple of wins over Sami Zayn at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and then on the December 16 episode.

Royal Rumble 2025: Undisputed WWE Championship Match Set With Stipulation

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins